Russia says Ukraine, West responsible for attack on writer-agencies

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday said Ukraine and Western countries backing it were responsible for a car bombing that injured a Russian writer and killed his driver.

A ministry statement, quoted by Russian news agencies, said: "Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with Ukrainian authorities, but also their Western patrons, the United States in the first instance...".

The statement said Washington's failure to denounce this and other attacks was "self-revealing" for the U.S. administration.







