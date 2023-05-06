 Contact Us
News World Russia says Ukraine, West responsible for attack on writer-agencies

Russia says Ukraine, West responsible for attack on writer-agencies

Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin. "The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".

Reuters WORLD
Published May 06,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINE, WEST RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK ON WRITER-AGENCIES

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday said Ukraine and Western countries backing it were responsible for a car bombing that injured a Russian writer and killed his driver.

A ministry statement, quoted by Russian news agencies, said: "Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with Ukrainian authorities, but also their Western patrons, the United States in the first instance...".

The statement said Washington's failure to denounce this and other attacks was "self-revealing" for the U.S. administration.