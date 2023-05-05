Zelensky calls visit of Bahraini FM 'important signal of cooperation and support'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday praised the visit of the Bahraini foreign minister to Kyiv as an "important signal of cooperation and support" between the two countries.

"Ukraine longs for peace, and that is why I offered the Ukrainian peace formula to the international community. And we will be grateful to all states that really want to help Ukraine achieve peace," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The president said he invited Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani to participate in the implementation of certain points of his 10-point peace formula, and to attend a future peace summit.

"I thank Bahrain for its constant support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine against the background of full-scale Russian aggression," he added.

Zelensky had first announced the peace plan at a November summit of the G-20. It calls for nuclear safety, food and energy security, and Russia's military withdrawal from Ukraine.