Mass shooting in Serbian village leaves at least eight dead

Serbia was shaken by a second mass shooting in two days when at least eight people were killed and 13 others injured by a man who opened fired in a village near Belgrade on Thursday night, local media reported.



The suspected 21-year-old perpetrator fired his weapon at the group in the community of Dubona, some 50 kilometres south of Serbia's capital, and then fled the scene, the Tanjug news agency reported.



Police have arrested the suspected perpetrator after a violent attack that left eight people dead near the Serbian capital Belgrade, several media reported on Friday morning.



The arrest took place in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, as state television RTS and the state news agency Tanjug reported on Friday morning, citing their own sources.



The victims had been sitting on a bench in the village centre when the attacker fired at them from a vehicle, the Blic newspaper reported.



According to unconfirmed media reports, a police officer and his sister were among the victims.



The motive for the killings was unknown.



Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić, who rushed to the scene, described the crime as a "terrorist act," without elaborating.



The bloodshed came a day after a 13-year-old student shot dead eight classmates and a security guard at his Belgrade school. Six other students and a teacher were injured.