Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Goa.

The two ministers also discussed the current state of relations between the two countries, regional and global affairs, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We agreed to further expand contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries," it added.