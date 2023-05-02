Zelensky says air defence must become more effective

Following the latest Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a strengthening of his country's air defence.



"We are working with our partners as actively as possible to make the protection of our skies even more reliable," Zelensky said on Monday in his nightly video address.



"Last night alone, from midnight to seven in the morning, we managed to shoot down 15 Russian missiles," Zelensky said. "But unfortunately not all of them".



Zelensky's statements come after a series of Russian attacks with cruise missiles and rockets hit several parts of Ukraine on Sunday night.



The Ukrainian leader said there would be retaliation in response to the attacks. "For every such attack, the Russian invaders will receive our response," he said.

