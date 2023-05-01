UKRAINES DEFENCE MINISTER: OFFENSIVE PREPARATIONS IN FINAL PHASE

Ukraine's preparations for the expected spring offensive to retake Russian-occupied territories are "in the final stages," according to Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.



"I trust in them," he told state television on Monday, referring to his troops. "A lot has been done for their success." After all, he said, if there was no confidence among the leadership of the Ukrainian troops, there was no point in striking out.



"I believe that as of today we can turn into the home straight and say: Yes, everything is ready," Reznikov stressed. "And then the general staff, the commander-in-chief and his team will decide how, where and when based on the decision and understanding of the situation on the battlefield," he added.



He said he was convinced of the offensive's success, as were Ukraine's international partners. After all, Kiev's partners understand that success "is in the security interests of their countries and their peoples."



After the recapture of the occupied territories by his troops, Reznikov expected a condemnation of Russia's political and military leadership. "There must be a verdict by an international tribunal for the military criminals of the Kremlin and this mafia gang," he said.



A conviction would be the most important signal for all successors and descendants in Russia: "Don't think of revenge." Rather, he said, the regime in Russia must change fundamentally so that normal people can live in a civilized world, he added.



