Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp have more than 3 billion active users: Meta

Meta has confirmed that more than 3 billion people use at least one of its applications every day, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, and underlines the growth of the Reels content format.

The company has shared an update on the status of Meta and its applications in its first quarter 2023 earnings report, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg called it "a good quarter" and highlighted "growing momentum" demonstrated by their products.

As he has detailed through a publication on Facebook, he has made reference to the more than 3 billion daily active users who have registered on at least one of the platforms that Meta includes.

Specifically, the family of daily active people of Meta (DAP for its acronym in English) amounts to 3,02 billion on average in the month of March 2023, which, according to company records, represents an increase of 5% year-on-year:

Following this line, the figure rises to 3,810 million as of March 31 according to the accounting of the family of monthly active persons (MAP), which also translates into an increase of 5% year-on-year.

On the other hand, Meta has shared in its results report the daily active users on Facebook (DAU), which add up to a total of 2,040 million on average in March 2023, increasing by 4% compared to the previous year.

Regarding monthly active users on Facebook, the figure of 2.990 million was registered on March 31, which corresponds to an increase of 2% year-on-year.

As he detailed, the set of users of both platforms manages to share Reels more than 2,000 million times a day. This figure doubles the number of times Reels were shared in the last six months.