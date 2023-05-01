Death toll due to heavy rains in Pakistan rises to 8

The number of people who lost their lives in the floods caused by heavy rains in Pakistan rose to 8.

According to a statement from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), hail fell after heavy rain that started yesterday in Balochistan province in the southwestern part of the country.

Three more people died in different parts of Balochistan, where the rains caused flooding and accidents. The number of people who lost their lives due to the rains in the state rose to 8.

Loss of life was recorded in Huzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Kila Seyfullah, Kohlu and Chaman regions of Balochistan.

Heavy rains also killed many farm animals.

PDMA announced yesterday that 5 people lost their lives in different parts of Balochistan due to floods and accidents caused by precipitation.

Noting that the state was cut off from the rest of the country as a result of the closure of two key roads due to heavy rains, PDMA announced that dozens of houses and agricultural fields were damaged.