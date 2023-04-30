Germany confirms delivery of 2nd IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

Germany has confirmed the delivery of the second IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

According to a Sunday update to its military aid list, Berlin has also provided Ukraine with eight Zetros off-road trucks and two load-handling trucks with eight roll-off containers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state-run Ukrinform news agency claimed that two more IRIS-T systems are expected to be handed over as soon as they are produced.

Germany delivered the first IRIS-T system to Ukraine in October 2022.

Earlier, it also announced the delivery of the Patriot missile defense system to Kyiv.

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Berlin has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Kyiv, according to the Foreign Office.

Last month, the German government had agreed to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine.

The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros.