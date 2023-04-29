Zelensky: Russian soldiers are all responsible for war crimes

A day after a deadly missile strike on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed soldiers as well as the Russian leadership for war crimes.



"Not only the commanders, but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and all of you must be punished," Zelensky said in his daily video address on Saturday evening. Everyone who pilots and fires missiles, who maintains planes and ships for terror, is complicit in the deaths of war, he said.



The comments follow a missile strike on the city of Uman that killed 23 people on Friday. Among them, according to Zelensky, were six minors. Anyone who prepares such missile attacks must know that they are complicit in the deaths of civilians, the president said.



That is why it is not enough to weaken Russia in the war. Rather, he said, the country needs to actually be held accountable for its crimes. Once again, Zelensky spoke out in favour of the creation of an international tribunal against Russia, modelled on the Nuremberg trials against the Nazis.

