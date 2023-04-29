Tens of thousands rally in Tel Aviv in latest anti-reform protests

Over 160,000 people have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv again on Saturday evening to protest the controversial judicial reforms of Israel's right-wing religious government, in what has become a regular weekly rally over the past four months.



Protesters also gathered in other cities, according to media reports, waving Israeli flags.



Israel has been roiled by mass protests for some four months since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced controversial reform plans.



With the judicial reforms, critics say the government is seeking to curtail the influence of the country's Supreme Court and expand the government's power. Among other things, the government would be granted more power in the appointment of judges and parliament would be able to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.



Following widespread opposition from civil society as well as from within the government and the army, Netanyahu postponed the bill for a few weeks at the end of March to make "room for dialogue."



The opposition, however, is sceptical that the government will reach a compromise. So far, the talks have seen little progress.



Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn of a state crisis if the reforms are implemented. Some fear that the government might try to fast-track the reform through parliament which is due to reconvene for its summer session on Sunday.



According to media reports, however, the government first wants to pass the budget for the current and next year before taking further steps to weaken the judicial system. If this is not achieved by May 29, new elections would have to be called.



For their support, however, orthodox religious parties have been demanding the passing of a law that would de facto exempt strictly religious men from military service, sparking anger in the liberal camp.