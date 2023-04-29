Meteor lights up the night in Mexico

It has been announced that the blue fireball seen in the sky in Mexico and illuminating the night is a meteorite.

In the northern and western parts of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, a blue light that travels through the sky and occasionally glows has been observed in settlements in the northern and western parts of the country.

The people of the region were amazed by the phenomenon and the interesting visual feast that emerged.

Many people recorded the footage of the event with their cell phone camera and shared it on social media.

The Nuevo Leon State Civil Protection Agency confirmed the event, which had a great impact on social media.

Authorities announced that the event in the sky was a meteorite that caught fire after entering the atmosphere.

It was also reported that there was no damage in the province due to the incident and that the sky was constantly examined by the Nuevo Leon Autonomous University Observatory officials.