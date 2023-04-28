Turkish firm Dorce says it daily delivers 230 living shelters to quake survivors

Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik said it daily delivers 230 living shelters to earthquake survivors.

According to a statement from Dorce Prefabrik on Friday, containers are delivered with 115 trucks.

Some 13.5 million people were impacted by the Feb. 6 twin tremors, which flattened thousands of buildings and have so far claimed over 50,000 lives across southern and southeastern Türkiye.

The company mobilized its capacity to meet the urgent shelter needs of earthquake survivors, the statement noted.