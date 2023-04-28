Provocative attacks continue against Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

Another provocative attack was carried out on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark's capital Copenhagen.

The provocateur, who is a member of the anti-Muslim Patrioterne Gar Live (Patriots Go Live), carried a disrespectful banner with insulting slogans against Islam and attacked the Turkish flag.

Turkish expatriates, who came to cast ballots for the country's upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, reacted to the provocation.

One of the Turkish citizens was met with the intervention of the Danish police when he raised the Turkish flag from the ground and warned the provocateur.

The majority of Turkish citizens who came to vote expressed their verbal disapproval of such an action, stating that it was unacceptable and wrong.

While there were no violent incidents during the provocation, it was stated that the Danish authorities informed the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen in advance and took the necessary security measures.

After the demonstration, Türkiye's reaction and expectations were conveyed to the Danish authorities.

The anti-Muslim group also attacked the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen on March 24, 31 and April 14.