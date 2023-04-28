News
Erdoğan tells UN chief: Türkiye ready to help UN with any effort in ending Russia-Ukraine war
"Türkiye is ready to help the UN with any effort in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, de-escalating the situation in Sudan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a telephone conversation on Friday, according to the presidential sources.
WORLD
Published April 28,2023
Turkish president spoke over the phone with the UN chief, stressing in his remarks: "The extension of UN cross-border aid mechanism to Syria in July will be of great importance."
According to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement, Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Guterres discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and developments in Syria and Sudan.
He said that Türkiye, as a country that can establish a dialogue with both sides, is ready to cooperate with the UN in order to invite again the parties in Sudan to peace talks and to help resolve their differences.
Underlining the importance of the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal, Erdoğan said that they are ready to participate in the working group to be formed with an inter-institutional delegation in case of an agreement on the ammonia pipeline.