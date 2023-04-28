News World Erdoğan tells UN chief: Türkiye ready to help UN with any effort in ending Russia-Ukraine war

"Türkiye is ready to help the UN with any effort in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, de-escalating the situation in Sudan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a telephone conversation on Friday, according to the presidential sources.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 28,2023