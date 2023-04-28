News World Russia: Extension of deal for Ukrainian grain exports unlikely

Despite receiving a letter from the top UN official promoting an extension of a deal that would allow the continued exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the Russian government believes an extension is unlikely.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had received the letter from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, but said no progress for the Russian side had been made.



Russian fertiliser manufacturers, for example, continue to have problems exporting their goods. Russia complains that the sanctions imposed in the wake of the war in Ukraine are hampering deliveries.



Putin had called on Guterres to lobby internationally for Russian ships to be able to sail unhindered again. There are problems, for example, with getting insurance policies for freighters signed and also with payments, as Russian banks that are subject to sanctions have difficulties getting payments through.



The negative restrictions for Russian fertiliser suppliers continue, Peskov criticized. Therefore, it does not look good for an extension of the agreement after 18 May.



Russia has repeatedly threatened to break the grain agreement, which was last extended by 60 days in mid-March, if its conditions are not met.



In recent days, the Ukrainian authorities have already complained about obstructions to the departure of grain freighters from their ports. If the agreement falls through, the Russian war fleet could prevent the grain from being shipped.



Experts fear that if the quantities are not available on the world market, there will again be a price increase and possible shortages in poorer countries.



Ukraine is one of the world's major grain exporters. The country, financially weakened by Russia's war, is also urgently dependent on the income from grain sales.



Last summer, the UN and Türkiye brokered an end to the blockade in the Black Sea and made exports possible with the grain agreement.









