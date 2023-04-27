1 killed, 23 injured in Russian missile strikes on Mykolaiv: Ukrainian president

At least one person was killed and 23 others were injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Thursday.

"At night, Russia shelled Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea. High-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building and a high-rise building," Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram.

He also said that those responsible for the strikes "will not get away" with the missile attack.

Now in its second year, the conflict has so far killed more than 8,500 civilians, with nearly 14,500 more wounded, according to the latest UN figures.





















