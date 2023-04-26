Singapore executes man for ‘abetting’ conspiracy to traffic drugs

Despite calls for clemency, Singapore on Wednesday went ahead and executed a man accused of "abetting" a "conspiracy to traffic drugs."

Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), an advocacy group, said 46-year-old Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged in Changi Prison this morning.

"The family has been given the death certificate," Kirsten Han from the TJC said on Twitter.

The execution was carried out despite calls for clemency by the family, friends, activists and the UN.

Tangaraju was sentenced to death in 2018 for allegedly aiding the trafficking of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis.

"Tangaraju was convicted of abetting drug trafficking by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic 1017.9 grams of cannabis," said Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) in a statement.

Strict Singapore laws may carry capital punishment for those convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis.

"It is reprehensible that a person can be convicted and sentenced to death on a charge of abetting in a conspiracy," ADPAN said.

The public prosecutors had charged Tangaraju with "coordinating the delivery of the drugs" after investigating other people in the case who are said to have provided a phone number, alleged to be of Tangaraju, although he was not caught with cannabis.

He denied his involvement in the court.

Relatives and activists sent letters to Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, appealing for clemency. Besides, the UN human rights office on Tuesday called on Singapore to "urgently reconsider" the execution.

Tangaraju's execution was the first in Singapore this year and the 12th since last year.