Russia expels 10 Norwegian diplomats, Norway says

Russia has decided to expel 10 diplomats from Norway's Moscow embassy, demanding that they leave the country shortly, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



The decision follows Norway's announcement on April 13 that it had expelled 15 Russian embassy officials that the Norwegian government said were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions.



"Our ambassador ... has today been informed by the Russian foreign ministry that 10 of our diplomats in Moscow have been declared unwanted," the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.



"Russian authorities say that this is in reaction to Norway's decision," the Norwegian ministry added.

































