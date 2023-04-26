Israeli settlers burn Palestinian house in West Bank

Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian house in the West Bank on Wednesday, in the latest attack on Palestinian properties in the occupied territory, according to a local official.

"The entire house was destroyed in the fire," Ghassan Daghlas, who is in charge of monitoring settlement building in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu.

He said no one was hurt in the fire as the house, located southeast of Nablus city, was empty at the time of the blaze.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government for the latest settler attack in the West Bank.

"These crimes reflect the extremist racist colonial mentality of enflaming the conflict that does not hesitate to commit the worst crimes against Palestinian civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

According to UN figures, Israeli settlers carried out 314 attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank since the start of this year.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.