Radio signal from taxi in Argentina slips into transmission of NASA

A radio signal from a taxi in Argentina, in which a driver asks for an address, slipped into a NASA transmission that followed the activities of astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

"1-5-0, did you say, from Irigoyen?", is heard in the middle of the live broadcast that NASA made days ago while two Russian astronauts walked outside the ISS to change a radiator.

In the transmission, you hear those words in Spanish attributed to the intrusion of an open microphone due to carelessness.

But the Argentine journalist Manuel Mazzanti captured when listening to that transmission that it was a voice with an Argentine accent asking for an address with a street that bears the name of either former President Hipólito Yrigoyen (1852-1933) or former Buenos Aires senator and governor Bernardo de Irigoyen (1822-1906).

Mazzanti, who is dedicated to informatively covering space issues from the United States, then made a post on social networks with the video of the interfered transmission that went viral.