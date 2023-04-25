News World Kremlin denies President Putin has body double for public appearances

Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS File Photo)

The Kremlin has rejected suggestions that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has a body double to represent him at public appearances.



"You have probably heard that Putin is supposed to have many doubles working instead of him while he is sitting in a bunker. This is another lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told young people at an educational event in Moscow on Monday.



"You see what kind of president we have. He was and is mega active. We who work with him can hardly keep up with him."



His comments come after repeated suggestions that Putin is actually being represented by someone who appears instead of him in public. The most recent suggestions came after Putin was reported to have travelled to Ukraine to visit Russian-occupied war zones.



"That was not the real Putin," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council, Olexiy Danilov, said last week.



At the time, the Kremlin rejected his statement.



There is no evidence of a body double appearing at Putin's official appointments.





























