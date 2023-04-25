Israeli forces prevent night call to prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces on Monday prevented the person in charge of making the call to prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem from completing it.

The move was under the pretext of settler celebrations in the courtyard of the Western Wall (Al-Buraq Square) of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Earlier in the day, dozens of Jewish settlers escorted by Israeli police stormed the compound, said Wafa.

Israel forces attacked Muslims at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions between Israel and Jordan, the custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, have been high in recent months due to Israeli escalation at the mosque complex.