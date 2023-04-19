Ukrainian front-line fighters to be paid around €2,500 per month

Ukrainian soldiers will receive 100,000 hryvnias ($2,710) a month for their front-line service in the fight against Russian troops.



The Ukrainian military leadership announced the grading on Wednesday, putting an end to speculation about pay and allowances. "A soldier who serves the country and protects it from the aggressor, risks his own life and health, and performs tasks in extremely difficult conditions must be highly motivated," the statement from the General Staff said.



The 100,000-hryvnia salary is reserved for "defenders fighting directly on the front lines." Soldiers who perform tasks in the combat zone but are not directly involved in combat, as well as air defence soldiers, receive 30,000 hryvnias. Those deployed in the rear do not receive front-line allowances.



The basic military pay for all soldiers was raised to almost 20,000 hryvnias from the beginning of February. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian armed forces are thus fairly paid, which "does not create preconditions for social tensions and respects the soldiers who risk their lives and health."



The General Staff is calling on Ukrainians to stop populism in this context and instead focus on defending the country, it said.



Russian soldiers receive a front-line allowance of 158,000 roubles ($1,934) on top of their basic military pay of 37,000 roubles, according to official figures. However, many soldiers complain on social media that they have never received this money.



