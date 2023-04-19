 Contact Us
Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

Published April 19,2023
Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in a shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee - were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.

The shooting on Saturday took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people about 50 miles (80.47 km) northeast of Montgomery.