Russian defense minister inspects units operating air-defense systems armed with nuclear missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Wednesday inspected units operating air-defense systems armed with Yars intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Shoygu visited the Kozelsk rocket division located in the Kaluga region some 162 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Moscow.

"The minister was shown the capabilities of a mine launcher and the operation of a remote-controlled combat module of a new generation protection system," the statement said.

The division command briefed Shoygu on the state of combat readiness, and the minister, for his part, set tasks for the combat training programs.

The Kozelsk division is the first unit of the Russian armed forces, that put into operation the new Yars stationary mine-based complexes, equipped with intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles.

















