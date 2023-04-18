Crimea resident sentenced to 10 years for sabotage

A resident of Russian-held Crimea has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to a military draft office and preparing an attack on a bridge, Russia's security service said on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the FSB security service, the man from Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, was arrested in June 2022.

He was convicted of "arson at a military draft office in Simferopol", the regional capital of Crimea, and "preparing the destruction of a railway bridge".

"During a search, an RGD-5 grenade was confiscated," the statement said.

Investigators had also found a phone with photos of railway bridges in the peninsula and a notebook with a hand-drawn map of a hidden arms arsenal with an anti-tank mine and a detonator, the statement added.

There have been several acts of sabotage against Russian army bases, conscription offices and railways used as supply lines by the military since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

In April, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov accused Ukraine and Western powers of inciting Russians to armed rebellion.

President Vladimir Putin also accused Western security services of being involved in "terrorist" attacks in Russia.

Bortnikov said that 118 "terrorist crimes" had been prevented in Russia since February last year.







