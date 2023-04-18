NATO 'determined' to do its part to contain armaments, says alliance chief

In the face of threats emanating from Russia, China and other actors, NATO is "determined" to increase its readiness for armament control and maintain communication with the necessary actors, the alliance's chief said Tuesday.

Russia is "the most direct threat" to security, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said via video link to a three-day NATO conference on arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation in Washington.

Stoltenberg underlined that the world is going through "an extremely challenging" time on armaments control and its security, noting that China was rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal without any transparency about its capabilities, even as Iran and North Korea "recklessly" develop their own nuclear programs.

Artificial intelligence attacks are among these threats, he said, adding that NATO was determined to develop common universal standards for the responsible military use of this new technology.

"NATO is determined to continue to play its part in the future of arms control," he said.

On the Russian deployment of tactical nuclear arms in Belarus, Stoltenberg described the move as "an irresponsible act designed to deter NATO allies from supporting Ukraine."

He stressed that the alliance was following Russia's actions "very closely" and has not seen a change in Moscow's nuclear stance, asserting: "But, we are ready."