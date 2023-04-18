WHO: 270 dead, 2,600 injured in Sudanese violence

The violence that broke out in Sudan on Saturday has already killed 270 people and injured 2,600, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



"I condemn all loss of life and we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Sudan," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general, in Geneva on Tuesday.



The aid that the WHO distributed to health facilities before the fighting has now been used up, he said. Because fighting is still ongoing, it was impossible to organize further supplies. Hospitals in the capital Khartoum do not have enough material to treat the injured, according to Tedros.



"There are disturbing reports of some health facilities being looted and others being used for military purposes," he said.



The WHO leader called for unrestricted access to health facilities and urged those responsible to "work towards peace."



The country's two most powerful generals and their rival units have been battling for supremacy since Saturday. They have led the north-eastern African country of about 46 million people since a joint military coup in 2021.



