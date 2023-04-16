VEHICLE USED BY LAZIOS STRIKER IMMOBILE COLLIDES WITH TRAM

Ciro Immobile, the scorer of Lazio, one of the Italian First Football League (Serie A) teams, had a traffic accident in Rome this morning.

According to the information in the Italian press, the vehicle used by Immobile collided with the tram in the Matteotti bridge in the Flaminio district of the capital, Rome.

Due to the collision, Immobile's vehicle was seriously damaged from the front, and it was reported that the tram was derailed by the impact of the collision.

Speaking after the crash, Immobile said: "The tram ran a red light. Luckily I'm fine. Just my arm hurts a little."

It was noted that 7 people, including the tram driver and passengers, were slightly injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was reported that goalscorer Ciro Immobile went to the hospital with his daughters who were in his car at the time of the accident.