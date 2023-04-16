'Multiple dead', injured at mass shooting at Alabama birthday party

A reported mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama has resulted in several fatalities, as well as up to 20 reported injuries, according to local news outlet WRBL.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. local time, and authorities were alerted to the situation. Further details are currently limited, according to BNO News.

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Dadeville is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

The United States, a country of around 330 million people, is awash with some 400 million guns, and deadly mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

Police late Saturday confirmed two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, the same city were a gunman slaughtered five people at a bank last Monday.