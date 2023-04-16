French forest fire rescue efforts hampered by strong winds

A forest fire broke out in the south of France on Sunday in Cerbère in the eastern Pyrenees that has so far destroyed around 750 hectares of forest, the regional radio station France Bleu reported, citing local authorities.



More than 200 people have been evacuated. Fire fighting efforts are being hampered by strong winds, resulting in fire-fighting planes having to abort their mission.



The cause of the fire, which broke out on Sunday morning, has not yet been determined.



According to the regional television station France 3 Occitanie, more than 300 French firefighters were mobilized and Spanish firefighters are also on the scene. The town of Cerbère lies directly on the French border with Spain.



Apart from the dangerous, strong wind, conditions are difficult because the area is very dry, the fire authority Sdis told the broadcaster.



