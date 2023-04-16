Orthodox Easter mass held in Türkiye’s quake-hit region

The Orthodox Christians in eastern Türkiye, despite severe damage from twin earthquakes this February, held Easter mass on Sunday.

The ceremony, which took place among the wreckage of the Antakya Orthodox Church was led by Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antakya Yuhanna Yazc, spiritual leaders of the Antakya Orthodox Church Jan Deluller and Dimitri Dogum, and head of the Antakya Orthodox Church Foundation Fadi Hurigil.

During the service, passages from the Bible were read, prayers were made, and candles were lit.

Christians in the town of Samandag also gathered for an Easter service at the Azize Tekla Church as the Ilyas Greek Orthodox Church was damaged in the earthquakes.