US intelligence leaks interesting, show US might be spying on Zelensky: Kremlin

Kremlin said on Monday that the intelligence leaks of the United States about Russia, Ukraine, and other countries are "interesting."

"The idea that the US spies on other countries is nothing new," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added.

He also added that "as leaks suggest, the US was spying on the Ukrainian leader Zelensky."

Asked about the allegations of Russia was behind the US intelligence leaks, he said that there is a general tendency to blame Russia for things.

The U.S. national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two U.S. officials have said.

Ukraine mediation, China drills

Peskov added that it is hard to imagine France playing a mediation role in the Ukraine conflict as it in effect is taking the side of one of the participants of the conflict.

He also said that China had every right to respond to what it called "provocations" and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.

"We have witnessed multiple acts that were provocative in their character towards the Chinese People's Republic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative acts, including with military manoeuvres, in strict accordance with international law."