Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian foreign ministers likely to meet in early May in Moscow

A meeting between foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said on Monday.

"We think it will happen in a period like the beginning of May, according to the preliminary information we received from the Russians. It will be in Moscow ... It is currently scheduled for early May," Çavuşoğlu said in an interview broadcast live on Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

Çavuşoğlu said the issue was also discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the capital Ankara last Friday.

The aim of all these talks is to revive the political process, lasting stability and peace, fight against terrorism, and guarantee Syria's border and territorial integrity, he added.

Çavuşoğlu also said that in the upcoming meeting, the four ministers may also prepare for a possible leaders' summit.

Last December, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Türkiye and its neighbour Syria since that country's civil war began in 2011.













