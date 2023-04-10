UN urges parties to avoid escalation amid China-Taiwan tension

The UN has called on all parties to refrain from acts that could escalate tensions amid soaring tensions between China and Taiwan.

China held several days of military exercises with warplanes and ships near Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen for a meeting in California last week.

Beijing said on Monday that its latest military drills encircling Taiwan are a "stern warning to Taiwan secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces."

The Taiwanese president denounced the drills and pledged to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of what she said "continued authoritarian expansionism."

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

"We urge all relevant parties to refrain from acts that could escalate tensions in the region," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.