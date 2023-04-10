China rejects requests for engagement with US defense chief, top general: Pentagon

China declines requests for engagement with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Pentagon said on Monday, as Beijing wrapped up three days of exercises around Taiwan.

The agency said it is "closely monitoring" China's actions.

"Lines between our militaries are particularly important in scenarios like this, and we call on Beijing to engage us in this channel," Chris Meagher, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, told reporters.

Meagher said the US military continues to conduct routine operations in the Philippine Sea with the Nimitz aircraft carrier group and a Marine Amphibious Ready Group, noting that the US cannot be deterred from operating in international waters and airspace by China's activities.

Beijing said on Monday that its latest military drills encircling Taiwan are a "stern warning to Taiwan secessionist forces and their collusion with external forces."

The Taiwanese president denounced the drills and pledged to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of what she said "continued authoritarian expansionism."

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.















