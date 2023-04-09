Peace and reconciliation mark Pope Francis' Easter message

A call for peace and reconciliation marked Pope Francis' Easter message following mass on Sunday.

Francis prayed for peace for the "beloved Ukrainian people" and that the light of Easter "may shine on the people of Russia."

He prayed that "prisoners (may) return home and the entire international community (may) strive to end war globally."

On the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, which took tens of thousands of lives, he said that "our continued solidarity is needed."

On the holy city of Jerusalem, where tensions have soared since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the pontiff prayed for a resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may prevail.

He prayed for help for Lebanon as it struggles to regain stability and unity, as well as for Tunisians who are suffering from social and economic hardship.

Francis asked help for Haiti where social and economic hardship still weigh heavily as well as for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Additionally, he prayed for comfort for those who had been affected by international terrorism, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique, and Nigeria.