Zelensky hopes for peace in Ukraine on Easter next year

"May next year's Palm Sunday pass in peace and freedom for all our people! May the sincere prayers for peace of all who celebrate Easter today be heard!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video message.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that there will be peace in Ukraine by Easter next year, addressing Ukrainians as many in the country celebrated Easter Sunday for the second time since the beginning of the Russian invasion.



"May next year's Palm Sunday pass in peace and freedom for all our people!" the Ukrainian president said in his daily video message.



"May the sincere prayers for peace of all who celebrate Easter today be heard!"



Like other members of the Ukrainian leadership, Zelensky wished a happy Easter to Ukrainians who - like Christians in the West - were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.



In Ukraine, more and more Christians now celebrate their holidays according to the Western rite rather than the old Julian calendar of the Russian Orthodox Church, which does not celebrate Easter for another week.



Traditionally, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrated the church holidays in the same way as in neighbouring Russia. Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, the public discussion became stronger to further distinguish themselves from Russia by changing the church calendar.



"Every bright Christian holiday teaches us that we may not know how, but we must be sure that evil will lose," Zelensky said.



"And we believe. We must bring the defeat of evil closer."











