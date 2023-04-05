Türkiye, France hold political consultations to discuss ties

Turkish diplomats have held political consultations with a French delegation visiting the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the talks held on Tuesday, the Turkish side was headed by Mehmet Kemal Bozay, deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, while Anne-Marie Descotes, secretary general of France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, led the French delegation, said the statement.

The delegations also exchanged views on Türkiye-EU relations, as well as current regional and international issues.

Political consultations had previously been held in 2019, the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted on Twitter.































