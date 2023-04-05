Russia claims Ukraine trying to ‘influence’ communication satellites

 Contact Us
"This is an outrageous violation of international law. The Russian side has the right to respond appropriately," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Published April 05,2023
Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine is trying to influence Russian civilian communication satellites with the help of "specialists from a number of foreign countries."

Last year, the Foreign Ministry said the Western countries are using the potential of civilian space infrastructure to support the operations of the Ukrainian troops, including for combat tasks-detecting locations of the Russian army and its movements.