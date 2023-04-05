Russia claims Ukraine trying to ‘influence’ communication satellites

Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine is trying to influence Russian civilian communication satellites with the help of "specialists from a number of foreign countries."

"This is an outrageous violation of international law. The Russian side has the right to respond appropriately," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Last year, the Foreign Ministry said the Western countries are using the potential of civilian space infrastructure to support the operations of the Ukrainian troops, including for combat tasks-detecting locations of the Russian army and its movements.

























