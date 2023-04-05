More than 325,000 refugees from Ukraine still in Czech Republic

More than 325,000 war refugees from Ukraine with protection status are currently still in the Czech Republic, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.



Those who wanted to remain in the EU member state had to register electronically by the end of March, it added.



The result was in line with previous estimates, it said. Around 28% of those seeking protection are children while 4% cent are senior citizens. Among the adults, most are women. Most of them are staying in Prague, Brno and Plzen. At last count, the Czech Republic had about 10.5 million inhabitants.



Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion at the end of February 2022, a total of more than half a million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in the Czech Republic. This means that since then, about a third of the applicants have returned to their home country or moved on to other countries.



Meanwhile, it has become known that the Ministry of Transport in Prague is planning a register of all Ukrainian cars travelling in the Czech Republic for a longer period of time.



In future, it should be possible to determine the name of the owner on the basis of the registration number. The move comes after complaints from several local authorities saying they are unable to enforce fines for traffic offences committed by Ukrainian drivers, such as parking tickets.













