Kremlin says Finland’s NATO membership doesn’t strengthen stability, security in Europe

The Kremlin on Wednesday said Finland's membership to NATO does not strengthen the stability and security of Europe.

"This is certainly an event that does not contribute to strengthening stability, security and predictability on the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing.

Peskov also said Helsinki's membership creates "an additional threat for the Russian Federation," noting: "This obliges us to take the necessary measures to rebalance the security system."

Peskov further said Moscow will need to adopt "additional measures" to ensure its security following Finland's NATO membership, underlining that this will take time.

"Of course, this will take some time, this is not some kind of one-time act, it is a process extended over time. But everything that is necessary to ensure our security will be done," Peskov said.

Finland officially joined NATO on Tuesday as Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed the signed accession treaty to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during an official ceremony in Brussels.

TALKS WITH UKRAINE



Peskov also said there currently are no prospects for negotiations with Ukraine.

"We do not see any prospects for this yet, so there is nothing to add here," Peskov said, in response to a question on the possibility of talks.

Peskov further said a later meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss Minsk's ideas for a settlement with regard to the Moscow-Kyiv war.

"Apparently, Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) himself will consider it necessary to give clarifications on this matter. Then, of course, they will exchange views," Peskov said, noting that the discussion between the two leaders will primarily be on cooperation and security.

"This is a conversation in the context of preparations for tomorrow's (Thursday's) meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. We have a common step-by-step program of action, we have allied programs. In addition, of course, there is a common concern about security issues in connection with a very, very hostile environment for us. All this will be on the agenda," Peskov added.

'RUSSIA CANNOT INTERFERE IN U.S. INTERNAL AFFAIRS'



During the press briefing, Peskov did not comment on former U.S. President Donald Trump's arrest.

"We do not consider ourselves entitled to somehow interfere in the internal affairs of the U.S. and believe that the U.S. has no right to interfere in our affairs. Therefore, we would not like to comment on this," Peskov said.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan courtroom and left the courthouse after hearing the charges to return to Florida.

The judge overseeing Trump's criminal case has set the next in-person hearing for Dec. 4.

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.