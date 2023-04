A Dutch court on Wednesday overruled a government decision to lower the maximum number of flights allowed annually at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, in a victory for KLM and other airlines that operate there.

The government in February said flights to and from Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs, would be limited to 460,000 in the year through September 2024 - down from 500,000 - to cut noise pollution and for environmental reasons.