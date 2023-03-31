11 killed in ‘stampede’ at free ration distribution in southern Pakistan

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured following a "stampede" at a free ration distribution point in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, local media reported.

The incident occurred after many people gathered at a factory in the city's industrial area to collect ration-which is part of charity drives that locals hold every Ramadan to help the needy, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

Doctors have described the condition of several injured as "precarious," fearing a rise in the death toll.

Mughees Hashmi, a police official, told reporters that at least seven people responsible for organizing the free ration distribution have been taken into custody since the police were not informed prior to the distribution.

Similar incidents occurred in recent weeks during the distribution of free flour bags by the government in northeastern Punjab and northwestern Pakhtunkhwa provinces, killing several people.