Biden tells Russia to release U.S. journalist: 'Let him go'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called for the release of an American journalist arrested in Russia on espionage charges.

"Let him go," Biden told reporters at the White House about Evan Gershkovich, who works for The Wall Street Journal.

Gershkovich, 31, was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, on charges of "spying in the interests of the American government," according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

In a statement, the Journal has firmly denied the charges, saying it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter."

On Thursday, the State Department condemned the "Russian government's continued targeting and repression of journalists and freedom of the press" and reiterated their warning for Americans to "not travel to Russia."

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise," it added.

In addition, the Journal editorial board has called for Russia's ambassador to the U.S. to be expelled.

"Expelling Russia's ambassador to the U.S., as well as all Russian journalists working here, would be the minimum to expect," said the board of opinion editors of the financial daily.