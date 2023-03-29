Netanyahu denies tension in Israeli-US relations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denied any tension in relations with the United States, saying their alliance is "unshakable".

"Israel and the United States have had their occasional differences, but I want to assure you that the alliance between the world's greatest democracy and a strong, proud and independent democracy, Israel, in the heart of the Middle East, is unshakable. Nothing can change that," Netanyahu said in a speech to the US State Department's Democracy Summit.

He termed US President Joe Biden as his "friend of 40 years."

Netanyahu's statements came amid reports about tension in Israeli-US ties over judicial overhaul proposed by the Israeli government, which triggered mass protests in Israel over the past weeks.

US President Joe Biden said he will not receive Netanyahu at the White House soon, in a sign of US protest against the proposed judicial reform.

On Monday, Netanyahu bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.



























