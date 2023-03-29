Erdoğan: We want to bring peace between Ukraine, Russia at table, end war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized on Wednesday that it is important to "bring peace to the table between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible."

"We want to bring peace to the table between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible and end the war with this peace at the table."

Speaking at joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak, Erdoğan also said that Türkiye expects Hungary to maintain support for advancing positive agenda in Türkiye-EU ties.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are ready to provide support on delivery of natural gas to Hungary via Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline," Erdoğan added.

Hungarian president Novak, for her part, hailed Türkiye's role on Black Sea grain deal, calling for immediate cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

"Türkiye is indispensable for Hungary's energy security and we need Turkish Stream," said Hungarian President Novak referring to the gas pipeline.