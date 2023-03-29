PUTIN MAY VISIT TÜRKIYE TO INAUGURATE COUNTRYS FIRST NUCLEAR PLANT: ERDOĞAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that "first step" will be taken on Akkuyu nuclear power plant on April 27 and that his Russian counterpart is going to take part in the auguration.

Erdoğan said Russian President Vladimir Putin will be attending in person or via online link to the inauguration of the country's first nuclear power plant.

"Mr. Putin may come to Turkey on April 27 for inauguration ceremony. Or we may attend the ceremony online," Erdoğan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV.