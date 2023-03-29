News World London: Ukraine pushing back Wagner forces from Bakhmut supply route

DPA WORLD Published March 29,2023 Subscribe

Ukrainian servicemen head toward Bakhmut in a BMP infantry fighting vehicle, in eastern Ukraine on March 22, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian forces are apparently pushing back Russian forces from an important supply route in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, British defence experts said on Wednesday.



"One of the key achievements of recent Ukrainian operations has likely been to push Russian Wagner Group fighters back from the 0506 route," the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily assessment.



The road has become a "critical supply line" for the Ukrainian defenders, the report said. The Wagner troops had previously been "within a few hundred metres" of the road.



Meanwhile the battle for Bakhmut goes on. However, Russian attacks were still at a lower level compared to previous weeks, the ministry said.



"With Wagner having confirmed the release of at least 5,000 prisoner fighters, personnel shortages are likely hampering Russian offensive efforts in the sector," it said.



Britain's Defence Ministry has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war since the outset of Moscow's full-scale invasion last year. London aims to counter the Russian narrative, though Moscow argues the reports constitute a disinformation campaign.





























